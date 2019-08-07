7 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday night sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall)

Made it to midweek! Highlights for the hours ahead:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: While Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, and continues daily (weather permitting) through Labor Day, this is the last week for others – Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander) is open noon-6:30 pm today (last day: this Saturday), South Park (738 S. Sullivan) is open noon-7 pm today (last day: tomorrow). And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm, daily through Labor Day.

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Sixth week for this year’s weekly farm-stand sessions, selling fresh produce and flowers, all grown by nearby residents, at the mini-farm that’s just steps away from the stand. 4 pm-7 pm. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE HIRING EVENT: Interested in joining the Child Development team at Neighborhood House? 4-6 pm hiring event today in High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SSC ADMISSIONS WORKSHOP: 4:30-5:30 pm, future students can come get help with the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) admissions process – details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

‘GET FIT, WEST SEATTLE’ INFO NIGHT: 7 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), as previewed last night. Come to the shop tonight to find out about the FREE couch-to-half-marathon program that gets going this Saturday! (2743 California SW)

LEGISLATION SPOTLIGHT @ 34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, this month’s 34th District Democrats meeting includes a special program highlight “about the state of sexual assault legislation and reform in Washington,” also addressing “the issues survivors face, what has been accomplished, and what’s next.” (9131 California SW)

NEW MONTHLY JAM NIGHT: Joe Doria and Friends, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

