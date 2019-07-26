‘Sesame Street’ at Lincoln Park: Setup day & traffic updates

The trucks in our photo are part of the crew that’s at Lincoln Park setting up for tomorrow’s “Sesame Street” 50th-anniversary event, expected to draw 4,000 people (who had to register in advance) over the course of the day. Inside the park, the baseball field south of the wading pool/play area is the hub of activity:

Here’s the newest update on likely afternoon traffic effects: Washington State Ferries had been told last night that the trucks on Fauntleroy Way would clear out for the afternoon no-parking period (2-7 pm) after all. But then, WSF spokesperson Hadley Rodero told WSB this afternoon, the production company instead said they were trying to hire off-duty police to direct traffic around the trucks this afternoon instead. We’ll be checking back at the scene after 2 pm. Also note if you’re driving to the park, the staging has also taken over some of the spaces toward the north end of the north lot.