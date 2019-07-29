SEAFAIR: Blue Angels changes; HomeStreet Bank’s big boost for hydros

Two more notes from today’s Seafair media briefing:

BLUE ANGELS CHANGES: We’ve already noted a few changes for this year – the Friday-Sunday airshows are starting later (3 pm), and happening just a bit further south, so the I-90 bridge will NOT have to close when they’re up. One change we did not know about until the event at the Museum of Flight today: The Blue Angels are no longer parking south of the museum, behind that razor-wire-topped fence where hundreds have gathered over the years to watch the jets be prepped for the shows and to see the pilots’ “walkdown.” Instead, they’re parking in the Museum of Flight’s main lot. Better viewing – but it means you will have to pay MoF admission to see the prep/walkdown. (You can see the jets up close for free during the museum’s free “First Thursday” [August 1st], 5-9 pm, points out MoF spokesperson Ted Huetter.)

HOMESTREET & HYDROS: HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor), which is headquartered in Seattle and has a branch in The Junction (4022 SW Alaska), had a big presence at today’s briefing:

HomeStreet Bank is the presenting sponsor of the weekend hydroplane races on Lake Washington, now the HomeStreet Bank Cup, in which Jimmy Shane (above left) will race the Miss HomeStreet unlimited hydroplane (also on display at the briefing).

If you’re a HomeStreet customer or employee, you get free admission to watch the weekend’s happenings on the water and in the air.