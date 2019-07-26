Band Jam, Chief Sealth All-Class Reunion, and more for your West Seattle Friday

(Visitor on Puget Ridge – photo sent by Alison)

Before we get further into Friday, six highlights for the hours ahead:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Another sunny, warm “open” day for the pools: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open until 8 pm, EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) is open noon-7 pm, Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander) is open noon-6:30 pm, and the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open until 8 pm.

TALK WITH YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: 2-7 pm, it’s Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s July district-office-hours session at the Southwest Customer Service Center. Drop-ins welcome as long as you get there by 6:30 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

CHIEF SEALTH ALL-CLASS REUNION: 5-9 pm at the south end of Lincoln Park beach, all Chief Sealth alums welcome at this year’s all-class reunion! More info in our most-recent preview. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BAND JAM: The annual marching-band extravaganza hosted by the All-City Band is back at Southwest Athletic Complex, 6:30 pm, free. Come cheer for them in a way you can’t quite do on a parade route! Expected participants are listed in our preview. (2801 SW Thistle)

WHATEVERLY BROTHERS: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

LUCKY BROWN & THE SG’s: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

