Band Jam’s back (in West Seattle)! Here’s the lineup for Friday

(WSB photos from Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade. Above, All-City Band)

It’s your chance to see marching bands without going to a parade, and a chance to see them perform entire routines instead of just the fragment paradegoers get as they pass: Band Jam is returning to West Seattle this year, after moving downtown last year because of work at Southwest Athletic Complex. This year, the field is finished and Band Jam’s back!

(Sumner High School Band)

Four of the marching bands from this past Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade will be part of it, according to the announcement today from All-City Band director Marcus Pimpleton:

All-City Band wanted to make sure all of our friends in West Seattle are aware of our Band Jam event this Friday at the Southwest Athletic Complex – 2801 SW Thistle St. – across the street from Chief Sealth International High School. This free event will run from 6:30-9:00 pm and feature musical performances by the: Junior All-City Band

Seismic Sound Drumline

Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band

Rainbow City Marching Band and Spinout Color Guard

Sumner High School Marching Band

Seattle Seahawks Blue Thunder Drumline

Seattle Sounders FC Soundwave Marching Band

Seattle Schools All-City Marching Band

(Rainbow City Marching Band)

Dr. Pimpleton launched Band Jam back in 2009 as a tuneup event for bands on the eve of the Seafair Torchlight Parade (which is downtown this Saturday night).