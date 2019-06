(WSB photo)

10 AM: That’s one of the police vehicles that drew a lot of attention (thanks for the tips!) in Arbor Heights this morning, near SW 98th and 41st SW. The operation was wrapping up when we got there and so far all we know is that it was Renton Police serving a warrant. We’re pursuing more details and will update if we get any.

10:26 AM: The Renton PD media liaison tells us all he knows so far is that it was a drug-related warrant.