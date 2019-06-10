WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another Junction business vandalized

For at least the second time in a week, someone has broken a window at a West Seattle Junction business by throwing something through it in the early morning hours. Above, the aftermath on the SW Alaska side of KeyBank. Below, a photo from Aaron, taken shortly after it happened in the 3 am hour:

The branch manager told us nothing was taken, and police confirm that there “is no indication that anyone entered,” adding, “It appears that a piece of metal was thrown through the window … The metal piece was collected for evidence.” Four days ago, as reported here, the John L. Scott Real Estate office about a block and a half north was damaged by an early-morning rock thrower.