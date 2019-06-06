WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 vandalism incidents

Two cases of vandalism in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ROCK THROWN INTO BUSINESS: The photos above and below are from Tyler McKenzie at John L. Scott Real Estate in The Junction:

Sometime last night a rock was thrown through our front door double paned, tempered glass window with such force the rock actually traversed the entire length of the building before landing under a desk by the back door. Unfortunately, our cameras didn’t reveal the bad actor/s.

A police report has been filed; the preliminary number from the online system is T19001702.

CARS VANDALIZED: The report and photo are from Lexi: