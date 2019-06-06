WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 vandalism incidents

Two cases of vandalism in West Seattle Crime Watch:
ROCK THROWN INTO BUSINESS: The photos above and below are from Tyler McKenzie at John L. Scott Real Estate in The Junction:
Sometime last night a rock was thrown through our front door double paned, tempered glass window with such force the rock actually traversed the entire length of the building before landing under a desk by the back door.
Unfortunately, our cameras didn’t reveal the bad actor/s.
A police report has been filed; the preliminary number from the online system is T19001702.
CARS VANDALIZED: The report and photo are from Lexi:
This is the second time in two months someone has keyed my car in my neighborhood.
My roommate has also been impacted. The events keep occurring late at night, and there’s no evidence of who is doing it. I’m curious if other neighbors have been impacted, or are seeing an increase in damaged vehicles parked on city streets. I live off 61st Ave SW in the Alki neighborhood.
