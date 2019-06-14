ROAD-WORK ALERT: SW Roxbury repairs next 2 weekends

Though there’s an indefinite hold on the major repaving of SW Roxbury once envisioned for “as soon as” this year, some spot repairs are planned. SDOT has announced this work for the next two weekends:

Crews will be replacing several concrete panels in the westbound lane of SW Roxbury between 34th Ave SW & 35th Ave SW.

SCHEDULE

Crews will be working from 8 AM – 7 PM on the following days:

Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday June 23

CLOSURE | DETOUR

Eastbound and Westbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction 24 hours a day from 8 AM June 15th – 7 PM June 16th.

All westbound traffic will be detoured 24 hours a day from 8 AM June 22 – 7 PM June 23. The detour route will be north onto 34th ave SW and west onto SW Cambridge St.