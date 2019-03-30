FOLLOWUP: Roxbury repaving? Not any time soon

You might recall that back in 2017, SDOT said Roxbury repaving between 15th SW and 35th SW “might” move up to this year, two years sooner than the original 2021 plan. Not only did that not happen, now there’s another indication the project is on indefinite hold. This document attached to a City Council committee agenda item next Tuesday (Bicycle Master Plan implementation) lists statuses on a variety of projects, including Roxbury repaving. Page 37 says Roxbury is delayed until “after the levy” – an apparent reference to the Levy to Move Seattle, which runs through 2024. The levy’s revised work plan, published just last fall, had listed Roxbury as a 2019-2024 project (see page 6). West Seattle does have two other major repaving projects in the not-too-distant future – Avalon/35th/Alaska, starting next month, and north Delridge Way, starting next year.
