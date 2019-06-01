Milestone at Camp Second Chance: No more tents, all ‘tiny houses’

When the Camp Second Chance Community Advisory Committee meets tomorrow, they will no doubt hear about the milestone reached at the encampment on Friday: Its last tent was taken down, replaced by another “tiny house.” Donors have been funding the construction, which has been done under a tent on C2C’s Myers Way Parcels site:

Though Saturdays are the days with big volunteer turnouts, a few were at the camp on Friday, including Tomasz Biernacki, who showed us another recent upgrade:

That’s the shower trailer donated to the camp by the Kent Sunrise Rotary. As we’ve reported in previous CAC coverage, the camp had been seeking better hygiene access; previously, it had been getting weekly visits from a mobile shower trailer. This one is set up with an electric water heater (below) connected to the power grid; the water is trucked in and trucked out.

As of our visit Friday, the plan was to build 6 more tiny houses for C2C, which would bring the total to 50, housing about 60 people. Two additional ones would replace the “overnight tent” by the camp entrance.

Biernacki also noted that some of the tiny houses still need to be painted and said the White Center Community Development Association‘s upcoming Refresh event will include that. Meantime, if you have questions or comments about the camp, Sunday’s Community Advisory Council meeting is at 2 pm at Arrowhead Gardens (9200 2nd SW).