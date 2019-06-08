8 for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Seen off Fauntleroy. Photo by Jim Spraker)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW-LOW TIDE: Again today, you can explore while consulting with Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists, now through 1:15 pm today at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. (Today’s lowest tide is -2.3 feet at 12:15 pm)

DUWAMISH CLEANUP OPEN HOUSE: As previewed here, if you have questions about the ongoing cleanups on the Duwamish River, come get answers and updates. 5:30-7:30 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Georgetown campus. Open-house format. (6737 Corson Ave. S.)

FREE CLASS: Want to give the gift of life after yours has ended? There’s more to plan than you think. This class will help. 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm, Southwest Precinct. Bring your crime concerns and questions. Late word that there IS a spotlight guest tonight, a detective from the SPD Sexual Assault Unit. (2300 SW Webster)

DUFF McKAGAN IN STORE: Live, 7 pm at Easy Street Records. (California/Alaska)

DENNY/SEALTH CONCERT: Choir and mariachi tonight, 7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. (2600 SW Thistle)

MADISON MS CONCERT: 7 pm spring orchestra concert, in the Commons. (3429 45th SW)

JAM SESSION: Monthly “Parliamentality Presents” jam session at Parliament Tavern. 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)