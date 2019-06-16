TUESDAY: Duwamish River cleanup updates @ community open house

Wondering how the current cleanups in/near the Duwamish River are going? Your next opportunity to talk wih groups and agencies is at a Community Open House event on Tuesday at the Georgetown campus of South Seattle College (6737 Corson Ave. S.), 5:30-7:30 pm. Here’s the announcement:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Washington Department of Ecology, together with the Community Advisory Group, the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition (DRCC/TAG), will hold a Community Open House for the public to learn about the current work that Ecology and EPA are doing to clean up contamination in and adjacent to the Lower Duwamish Waterway. You will learn also about the upcoming public comment periods and how to participate.

The open house will feature information on the following sites:

Boeing Developmental Center

Boeing Plant 2

Snopac Property

8801 E Marginal Way

It will also feature information on the overall sediment cleanup (led by EPA) and Source Control (led by Ecology).

The meeting will be open-house format in which you can talk with members from Ecology and EPA working on individual sites.