7 for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday photo by Robin Sinner)

If you haven’t checked the calendar yet – highlights for the hours ahead!

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, “The Barkleys of Broadway” is this week’s movie. $1 members/$2 nonmembers, popcorn included! (4217 SW Oregon)

TALK WITH YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: Also at the Senior Center, Councilmember Lisa Herbold is scheduled for this month’s “district office hours,” 2-7 pm. Drop-ins welcome, but get there by 6:30 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

PETE METZELAAR, HIDDEN HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR: Hear his story at The Kenney (WSB sponsor), 3 pm:

Born in Amsterdam in 1935, Pete Metzelaar will share his story of survival during the Holocaust. Sheltered by the Dutch Underground, Pete and his mother lived in hiding for two and a half years.

All welcome. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HEALTH FAIR: Resources and services for your family to live a healthier life; here’s the flyer (PDF)! Fun stuff too. 4-7 pm at Greenbridge Plaza. (8th SW & SW 99th)

NOTABLE JOURNEY: Acoustic-guitar duo performs live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘THE LAST WORLD OCTOPUS WRESTLING CHAMPION’: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse in The Junction; a few tickets remain for tonight as of last check. (4711 California SW)

(Wednesday photo by Dan Ciske)

THE HARPER CONSPIRACY: Live music at The Skylark, 8 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

