UTILITY WORK ALERT: North Delridge sewer project starts Monday

Received today from Seattle Public Utilities, word that work starts next week on a sewer-system project in North Delridge. The notice:

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is making improvements to a sewer-system flow control station located in the Delridge neighborhood. This project will enable SPU to optimize use of the sewer system with the goal of reducing combined sewer overflows (CSOs) into the Duwamish River.

LOCATION: Construction will take place in the Delridge neighborhood at the intersection of SW Andover Street and 26th Avenue SW. See map for approximate location of work.

SCHEDULE: Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 13, and it will take about 3 to 5 months to complete the work. Typical work hours will be Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but weekend work may be required. Please note that weather and other factors may impact start date and duration of this project.

ANTICIPATED IMPACTS: During construction, you can expect:

• Construction noise, dust, and vibrations.

• Increased construction traffic and staging of large equipment in the area.

• Slowed vehicle traffic and intermittent lane closures near the construction area.

• Parking in or near the work area may be prohibited. o “No Parking” signs will be posted in advance of work. Please park in an alternative area, if needed.

• Pedestrian traffic on the north side of S.W. Andover Street near the work area will be restricted throughout construction. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

• Restoration of pavement and vegetation will occur following construction.

To receive construction updates via email, please sign up for our listserv by emailing SPU_DelridgeGateRetrofit-subscribe-request@talk2.seattle.gov.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: Josh Campbell, Project Manager, at (206) 684-5257 or josh.campbell@seattle.gov

James Barnett, Construction Engineer, at (206) 396-5278 or james.barnett@seattle.gov

For interpretation services please call (206) 684-5257

如需要口譯服務,請撥電話號碼 (206) 684-5257

통역 서비스를 원하시면 (206) 684-5257

으로 전화하세요 Wixii turjubaan afka ah ku saabsan, Fadlan la soo xariir taleefoonka (206) 684-5257

Para servicios de interpretación por favor llame al (206) 684-5257

Para sa serbisyo ng tagapagpaliwanag, tumawag sa (206) 684-5257

Về dịch vụ phiên dịch xin gọi (206) 684-5257