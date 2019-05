(WSB photo from June 2018 recycle/reuse/shred event)

If you missed one or both of the recent West Seattle shredding and recycling events – good news – the West Seattle Junction Association is presenting a recycle/reuse event, with shredding, on June 29th! Like the one last year, it’ll be in the Junction parking lot off 42nd SW south of SW Oregon. Just show up between 9 am and 1 pm – after consulting the list of what will and won’t be accepted.