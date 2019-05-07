FOLLOWUP: 35th SW work begins between Avalon and Alaska

If you missed the advance alerts and haven’t been through the area yet today, the photo taken a short time ago is your reminder that the Avalon/35th/Alaska project has now added a zone to the first phase of work – 35th SW between Avalon and Alaska. As noted in our April preview, this work will replace a water main as well as completely rebuilding the road, and it could last up to seven months. It was very slow going both ways when we went through around 4 pm, with one lane each way as shown above. Work continues on Avalon, too. (SDOT’s latest full project update is here.)