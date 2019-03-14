HAPPENING NOW: Last chance for pre-construction Q&A at Avalon/35th/Alaska open house

Until 7 pm, you can drop in at American Legion Post 160 in The Triangle (3618 SW Alaska) to ask questions and get info about SDOT‘s soon-to-start Avalon/35th/Alaska project.

It’ll repave the entirety of Avalon, between the West Seattle Bridge and Fauntleroy Way, as well as three blocks of 35th SW south of Avalon and one block of SW Alaska west of 35th. Avalon will also be reconfigured as part of the project, as shown here. While the final design was announced earlier this year, details that are just emerging now include the timeline and where the work will start. Project coordinator Adonis Ducksworth says the stretch on 35th is likely to be the first site:

The 35th section will have to be rebuilt, with a new water main, because of damage done in a break. On Avalon, Ducksworth says, the Genesee to Yancy stretch is likely to be the first site, and the crew might move northward during summer, which Luna Park Café owner John Bennett says would be the worst possible time of year for his business – the summer peak. He is among those we’ve seen and heard here and the doors are open to all until 7. P.S. If you have questions but can’t get here – the project mailbox is avalonpaving@seattle.gov.