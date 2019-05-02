BOATING SEASON: Spend Sunday learning safety in West Seattle

Boating season officially starts this weekend. Before you get out on the water – get safety education. The US Coast Guard Auxiliary tells us there’s still room in a safety class this Sunday here in West Seattle. If you haven’t already seen it in our calendar, here’s the announcement:

Are you ready for a safe boating season?

About Boating Safely class

Offered by the US Coast Guard Auxiliary

May 5, 2019, 8:30 am to 5 pm

Venue: West Seattle Veterans Center

3618 SW Alaska St (a few blocks east of The Junction).

This course qualifies all those who successfully complete it to get a Washington State Boater Education Card. Topics include boating safety equipment and skills for a variety of types of boats including power, sail, personal watercraft and paddlecraft. Instructors from the US Coast Guard Auxiliary will cover how to prevent accidents, choose the right life jackets and other boating gear, best practices for trailering your boat, local laws and “rules of the road,” and the basics of navigation. Ages 12 and up. Younger teens should attend with an adult.

Course fee: $35. Second person sharing the same book: $20. Please pre-register.

For online registration and more information, go here.

For questions, contact flotillatwentyfour@gmail.com