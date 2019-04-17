West Seattle, Washington

18 Thursday

60℉

BIZNOTE: Naked Crepe en route to former West Seattle Cyclery space

April 17, 2019 6:31 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Thanks to @Fanta_Box for the tip via Twitter that the sign went up today for another new West Seattle Junction business. The former WS Cyclery space at 4508 California SW – vacant for 16 months – will become Naked Crepe. It’s a new venture for Jacques Nawar, proprietor of Pizzeria Credo a few doors down, according to online records. He’s not in tonight for comment but the staff there tells us Naked Crepe will be open in about a month. (The space is part of a building scheduled for redevelopment but that’s a slow-moving process.) West Seattle’s previous creperie was also in The Junction, Firefly, open for about two years where Itto’s Tapas is now.

Share This

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: Naked Crepe en route to former West Seattle Cyclery space"

  • Jenny April 17, 2019 (7:13 pm)
    Reply

    Cannot wait to try this! Congratulations Jacques!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.