TERMINAL 5: Lease vote rescheduled again

In case you’re keeping track: The vote on new leases for West Seattle’s Terminal 5 has been postponed again. It was first expected on March 5th; while the Northwest Seaport Alliance managing members (port commissioners from Seattle and Tacoma) voted that day to authorize sending the T-5 modernization project out to bid, a vote on the leases first outlined last month was postponed until next Tuesday (March 19th). Then last night the NWSA changed that to “postponed/TBD.” So we checked today to see why. NWS spokesperson Nick Demerice tells WSB that some of the details are still being finalized, noting that the plan centered on SSA taking a berth at T-5 post-modernization isn’t just one lease but multiple leases, multiple parties, from multiple nations. They’re hoping the special vote meeting can be rescheduled for later this month. (When it is, you’ll see that here.)