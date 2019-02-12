West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

37℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW AFTERMATH: Tuesday afternoon/evening, with Wednesday previews

February 12, 2019 4:11 pm
|      38 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES – newest one, 10:21 pm)

SCHOOLS: Here’s the list of Wednesday announcements, so far
TRASH/RECYCLING: Likely tomorrow, says Waste Management
METRO SERVICE: Emergency Snow Network ends by 4 am Wednesday – plus, see 7:32 pm update below
WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Back to 2-boat service Wednesday
RIDE2: (updated) Not operating Wednesday
TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras
SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.
SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: See where SDOT has been
BUSINESS & EVENT CHANGES/CLOSURES/ETC.: Here, as received
PARKS FACILITIES: Today’s plan
LIBRARIES: Today’s SPL plan
NEWEST CITY BRIEFING: Video and toplines here

4:11 PM: From transit to trash (see the links above), there’s hope that warming weather will enable many services to get back to normal. We’ll cover the afternoon-into-evening developments and updates here.

5:28 PM: The school decisions for tomorrow are starting to come in. We’ve launched that list here. … Traffic problem – Vehicle blocking @ Olson and 3rd SW …

6:16 PM: As we reported earlier, Waste Management announced that it expects to pick up Seattle Monday AND Tuesday customers tomorrow. We are in the latter group and just got an AlertSeattle message reaffirming tomorrow’s pickup plans (which are on the SPU website too).

6:53 PM: We’ve been watching various sources for Seattle Public Schools‘ decision. Here it is – closed tomorrow.

7:32 PM: But not all schools are following suit … haven’t heard from everyone yet, but Hope Lutheran (which is in The Junction) will be open. … Also, just got an update from Metro regarding tomorrow’s service, including:

… More route details are available (here) and additional snow reroute information will be posted online for customers by Wednesday morning. We still anticipate operating more than 90 percent of Metro routes, with snow reroutes and some peak service reductions in effect.

· Seven routes will have all trips canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 13: 71, 78, 200, 237, 268, 308, 309.

· Thirteen routes will have some trips canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 13: 9, 29, 37, 125, 201/204, 208, 224, 243/244, 316, 330, and ST 540.

· All Metro morning and afternoon peak commute routes will experience some level of reduced service: an estimated 3 out of every 4 buses will be in service as we work to ramp up service, respond to road conditions and repair our fleet and recover.

· Riders: To find out if your particular trip is canceled on Wednesday, text your stop ID to 62550 or check Next Departures on the Puget Sound Trip Planner or its app.

8:22 PM: A few more schools have announced delayed openings. … Here’s an updated alert about the West Seattle Water Taxi returning to its two-boat schedule, also mentioning that Ride2 will NOT operate tomorrow.

10:21 PM: Though there’s been concern about the slush/melted snow refreezing, so far we’re holding in the upper 30s.

Share This

38 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW AFTERMATH: Tuesday afternoon/evening, with Wednesday previews"

  • Dcn February 12, 2019 (4:41 pm)
    Reply

    If a storm drain appears to be clogged, who do we notify? I cleared the drain at the corner of 28th and Thistle of ice and snow, but the water is not draining. Standing water there is over ankle deep. I poked a 5 foot stick down there and it was clear to there. I don’t know if the system is just overwhelmed, or if there’s a clog deeper down. 

    • David February 12, 2019 (5:05 pm)
      Reply

      Seattle Public Utilities has a 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800. 

    • Sonic1002 February 12, 2019 (5:08 pm)
      Reply

      Consider adopting your local storm drains. By keeping the drains in your neighborhood clear of all debris you can prevent flooding. Clear your drain only if it is safe. If the drain is still clogged after you’ve removed the debris, call our drainage problem hotline at (206) 386-1800 to report it.From November 1st – 30th you can set out up to 10 extra bags of leaves for free pick up on your collection day.

      • Dcn February 12, 2019 (5:53 pm)
        Reply

        Thanks—I reported it online. The response said it’d take 3-5 business days and to call it in to the number you gave me if it required immediate attention. I’m holding off on that, since I figure the city has their hands full at the moment. And it doesn’t appear to be an emergency at the present time. 

  • Alki resident February 12, 2019 (4:50 pm)
    Reply

    Hello – have we heard of any schools closing tomorrow Wednesday?   It looks to me like they should stay open but then we’ve been surprised before.

  • Vashon Parent February 12, 2019 (5:01 pm)
    Reply

    Vashon and Highline are both closed tomorrow

  • LyndaB February 12, 2019 (5:07 pm)
    Reply

    Be aware of sliding snow from rooftops!  Jefferson square has blocked off several parking spots. A car parked in and had snow smashed their windshield.  

    • Sue H February 12, 2019 (7:26 pm)
      Reply

      I live across the street from the other side of Jefferson square on 41st, and I’ve been watching the snowfall from their roof. Fortunately on this side there’s a little green belt area before the sidewalk so it’s not at risk of hitting anyone or a car. I do know that people often walk their dogs and let them go up on that grass though, and that could be very dangerous if something fell.

  • Mary February 12, 2019 (5:12 pm)
    Reply

    I was just working on shoveling the sidewalks in the Morgan Junction – but my flimsy plastic shovel broke. True Value is out until Thursday. Does anyone have one I may borrow to help clear the sidewalks and bus stops in the Morgan Junction? I’m at msmith45512@gmail.com. Thanks!

  • DEREK MCCLOUD February 12, 2019 (5:18 pm)
    Reply

    Highline school distict is canceled tomorrow

  • Schools February 12, 2019 (5:22 pm)
    Reply

    Will schools be cancelled tomorrow?

  • Chris Stripinis February 12, 2019 (5:22 pm)
    Reply

    I just wanted to say a general thank you to the West Seattle Blog for keeping us all informed this past week.  With the links for trash, schools, traffic etc. all provided, it makes it much easier to know what’s happening.Thanks for all your hard work!

    • longtimeWSBelvidere February 12, 2019 (7:16 pm)
      Reply

      Yes for sure, major kudos to WS blog – our daily lifesaver! Everyone be sure to spend your money at businesses who are sponsors of the blog, and encourage those who aren’t yet sponsors to do so!

  • milthorst February 12, 2019 (5:26 pm)
    Reply

    Saw a 21X bus on the Arbor Heights loop around 5PM-ish.  Maybe (hopefully) the snow routes are ending early.

  • Tracey February 12, 2019 (5:31 pm)
    Reply

    The SPL just renewed my books automatically until February 19th.  I love the Seattle library system.  I had some stuff due tomorrow and was going to walk to return.  What a pleasure to just sit tight until the 19th.  Thanks SPL.  

  • Chris Stripinis February 12, 2019 (6:20 pm)
    Reply

    Vashon Schools has cancelled for Wednesday.  Can Seattle be far behind?

  • Mnw February 12, 2019 (6:25 pm)
    Reply

    Waiting 30+ minutes for shuttle to Morgan Junction. At least six C lines have now passed dropping ppl off in Alaska Junction. How many shuttles are actually out there? One? I’m trying to stick with public transit but this is really frustrating. I left Belltown at 5pm and am currently stuck in Alaska Junction (6:30pm). Hour and a half and counting for my commute. 

    • Deftones February 12, 2019 (8:04 pm)
      Reply

      I seriously think only 1 shuttle is running the loop between Westwood village and the junction, feels like it atleast. I have nothing but praise for metro and how they’ve handled the storms but those of us who don’t have cars and live south of the junction have to deal with this shuttle. 

  • Mj February 12, 2019 (6:51 pm)
    Reply

    No USPS service three days in a row, this is not acceptable.  I saw USPS trucks out all day today and living on a level street right of an arterial gives them zero excuse not to deliver.  And all the sidewalks on my side of the street are cleared of snow to boot!

    • Julia February 12, 2019 (7:02 pm)
      Reply

      Perhaps the trouble is not on our end, but the employees’. I bet they’re short-staffed.

      • Janine February 12, 2019 (8:27 pm)
        Reply

        Thank you for reminding us all about the businesses that are short staffed. We need to be thanking those that were able to provide limited services instead of no service at all!

  • Jethro Marx February 12, 2019 (7:38 pm)
    Reply

    I agree! I have probably missed out on several credit card solicitations for which I am preapproved* and at least one of those blue envelopes full of coupons for random businesses that have hired a brother-in-law or friend or lighting-challenged photographer to layout their advertisements. I demand USPS get back to bringing me these items even if they risk life and limb to do it. I did, after all my mocking, shovel my sidewalk today, in a token sort of way.

    • KM February 13, 2019 (8:02 am)
      Reply

      For cc offers: search prescreen opt outFor Coupons: DMA Choice or send a note to Red Plum or whomever directlyJunk mail sucks and it’s so hard to stop all of it, but this helps.

  • Matt February 12, 2019 (7:39 pm)
    Reply

    Garbage pick up tomorrow? Check!Bus routes back to normal by morning? Check! Schools open or just delayed? Nope!#$&$# Seattle! Some parents need to work and most childcare follows school closures as well. 

    • T February 12, 2019 (10:52 pm)
      Reply

      Please check a few comments on school closure post…we are a small part of a large district

      1. DanFebruary 12, 2019 6:28 pmSeattle Public Schools better step up and be open.  I get that they are focused on tudent safety but I have been driving all over WS today.  Only random side roads have been slight issues.  They have anow routes, right?  This is getting really tough on parents who have to burn vacation or go unpaid.Reply
        • WSBFebruary 12, 2019 6:41 pmThey generally don’t and can’t just open certain parts of the district. While our area didn’t get more snow, some other areas of the city did.Reply
        • MikeFebruary 12, 2019 6:45 pmI hear what you are saying.However, we need to consider that a lot of staff do not live here in Seattle. They need to be able to drive safely into work.Reply
        • swFebruary 12, 2019 6:54 pmDon’t forget that buses need drivers. If the drivers can’t get to the lot, the buses don’t move.  Also, buses go down a lot smaller streets than you think. Reply
        • WS localFebruary 12, 2019 6:55 pmIt’s about getting to work (bus drivers, teachers, staff, etc.). Most of these people do not live inside the ‘school zone area. SPS has a very odd shaped district which spans a long and diverse geographic area. My area is reasonable but I am not the ‘all’. Be patient. Check Bellevue’s district information, they published just that. Assessment is taking place due to staff reporting inability to get out of their areas or they don’t have power or there’s downed trees. Seattle’s not much different. Reply
          • WSBFebruary 12, 2019 7:02 pmHighline included a similar statement: “All schools are closed on Wednesday, February 13. Many roads in the north end of the district are still impassable, and buses are not able to access bus stops–even the alternate stops.” (And the “north end” of their district is White Center and vicinity, just south of us.)Reply
        • WS parentFebruary 12, 2019 7:11 pmI work in Home Health and attempted to see patients in various areas of Seattle today (all part of SPS school district).  I passed several stuck cars and had to skip seeing 2 patients because of road conditions (I have 4 wheel drive).  I almost got stuck 4 times.  Based on my driving today, as frustrating as it is, I completely understand why SPS cancelled school tomorrow.Reply

  • Ritu Subash February 12, 2019 (7:50 pm)
    Reply

    Do we know if Ride2 will operate on Wednesday?

  • ACG February 12, 2019 (8:26 pm)
    Reply

    What happens to all our undelivered mail?  Am I supposed to try to get to a post office to get it or will the mail carrier just bring us a big load when they can finally make it down our street?

    • Stephanie February 13, 2019 (10:52 am)
      Reply

      I called the post office yesterday morning – they said they’d bring it all (once they can deliver again).

  • Trickycoolj February 12, 2019 (9:04 pm)
    Reply

    With NWS Seattle warning about landslides below 1000’ wonder if we need to be concerned with Highland Park Way? Did anyone ever come back and confirm the stability of that slope? Or just throwing straw, grass seeds and concrete legos on it good enough after the last slide?

  • DM February 12, 2019 (9:30 pm)
    Reply

    So frustrated with the Metro 62550 advice in order to find out if a bus will arrive at a particular stop. What is the 62550 number: do you dial it as a phone number, a text, a site? It’s so unclear. Was trying to figure it out tonight before I need it tomorrow morning.  . 

    • Sue February 12, 2019 (9:40 pm)
      Reply

      It says above to text your stop ID to that number

    • Pline February 12, 2019 (9:45 pm)
      Reply

      Sadly nothing. You enter that 5 digit as a new text number. You enter the stop that you’re at. It texts the busses scheduled to come. And yes, it uses the normal schedule, not the emergency schedule. 

  • Swede. February 12, 2019 (10:03 pm)
    Reply

    Lots of road damage with big holes and reflective ‘turtles’ ripped up everywhere too. Remember to report them so you’ll get damages to your vehicles when you hit them paid by the city (and the holes repaired off course!)

  • jenjm82 February 12, 2019 (10:46 pm)
    Reply

    I was grateful my apartment complex hired a company to come shovel the property when they emailed us three other day. I was much less grateful when they didn’t start until 10:15pm. I’m ready for the snow to go away now…

  • WSbelvidere February 13, 2019 (8:30 am)
    Reply

    Wast Management just came along 39th in Belvidere. We usually have Monday pickup.

  • MJ February 13, 2019 (8:54 am)
    Reply

    Jethro – some of us operate small businesses and when USPS fails it impacts our businesses!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.