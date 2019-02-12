WEST SEATTLE SNOW AFTERMATH: Tuesday afternoon/evening, with Wednesday previews

(SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES – newest one, 10:21 pm)

SCHOOLS: Here’s the list of Wednesday announcements, so far

TRASH/RECYCLING: Likely tomorrow, says Waste Management

METRO SERVICE: Emergency Snow Network ends by 4 am Wednesday – plus, see 7:32 pm update below

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Back to 2-boat service Wednesday

RIDE2: (updated) Not operating Wednesday

TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras

SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.

SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: See where SDOT has been

BUSINESS & EVENT CHANGES/CLOSURES/ETC.: Here, as received

PARKS FACILITIES: Today’s plan

LIBRARIES: Today’s SPL plan

NEWEST CITY BRIEFING: Video and toplines here

4:11 PM: From transit to trash (see the links above), there’s hope that warming weather will enable many services to get back to normal. We’ll cover the afternoon-into-evening developments and updates here.

5:28 PM: The school decisions for tomorrow are starting to come in. We’ve launched that list here. … Traffic problem – Vehicle blocking @ Olson and 3rd SW …

6:16 PM: As we reported earlier, Waste Management announced that it expects to pick up Seattle Monday AND Tuesday customers tomorrow. We are in the latter group and just got an AlertSeattle message reaffirming tomorrow’s pickup plans (which are on the SPU website too).

6:53 PM: We’ve been watching various sources for Seattle Public Schools‘ decision. Here it is – closed tomorrow.

7:32 PM: But not all schools are following suit … haven’t heard from everyone yet, but Hope Lutheran (which is in The Junction) will be open. … Also, just got an update from Metro regarding tomorrow’s service, including:

… More route details are available (here) and additional snow reroute information will be posted online for customers by Wednesday morning. We still anticipate operating more than 90 percent of Metro routes, with snow reroutes and some peak service reductions in effect. · Seven routes will have all trips canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 13: 71, 78, 200, 237, 268, 308, 309. · Thirteen routes will have some trips canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 13: 9, 29, 37, 125, 201/204, 208, 224, 243/244, 316, 330, and ST 540. · All Metro morning and afternoon peak commute routes will experience some level of reduced service: an estimated 3 out of every 4 buses will be in service as we work to ramp up service, respond to road conditions and repair our fleet and recover. · Riders: To find out if your particular trip is canceled on Wednesday, text your stop ID to 62550 or check Next Departures on the Puget Sound Trip Planner or its app.

8:22 PM: A few more schools have announced delayed openings. … Here’s an updated alert about the West Seattle Water Taxi returning to its two-boat schedule, also mentioning that Ride2 will NOT operate tomorrow.

10:21 PM: Though there’s been concern about the slush/melted snow refreezing, so far we’re holding in the upper 30s.