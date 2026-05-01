The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary: Welcome, returning WSB sponsor, with open house Saturday

Today we’re welcoming back The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary as a WSB sponsor. New local sponsors have the opportunity to tell you about themselves; here’s what The Bridge School would like you to know:

Local Independent Elementary Now Enrolling K-5 and Announces Part Day Kindergarten Offering

At The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary, a small, independent K-5 in White Center, we’re excited to offer Part-Day Kindergarten starting Fall 2026. This new program will foster young students’ foundational academic skills while slowly building endurance for longer school days.

With a focus on outdoor learning, play, the arts, and caregiver engagement, Bridge School offers a unique nurturing environment for students K-5. We have space for all ages 5-10 for Fall 2026! Learn more at bridgeschoolcoop.org or schedule a private chat and tour by emailing our Head of School, amanda@bridgeschoolcoop.org.

What Makes Bridge School Different?

The Bridge School is the only local elementary offering weekly instruction outdoors in an innovative Outdoor Education model. Seahurst Park in Burien becomes Bridge students’ classroom once a week, with hands-on investigation of the natural sciences, building connection and comfort with nature year-round. Learning is always an adventure when the beach and forest are your classroom!

As a community dedicated to affirming the identities of LGBTQIA and neurodiverse students and families, Bridge School is rethinking what inclusive education looks like in practice. Unlike programs that treat inclusion as an add on, e integrate gender expansiveness and neurodiversity into the fabric of the academic model and community programming, preparing students to both understand themselves and advocate for others.

Incorporating weekly arts instruction, a yearly musical theater production, and seasonal community events, Bridge School is a small and active community where each child and family can express themselves and feel known.

Is Bridge School Right for Your Family in 2026-27? Now Enrolling

Could The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary be right for your family? Our curriculum is designed to support students as learners exactly where they’re at academically, while prioritizing relationships and social-emotional learning. Classroom teachers have over a decade of teaching experience and use multi-age classes and hands-on learning to excite students.

As a cooperative school, families are welcomed into all aspects, from assisting in classrooms, to accompanying young naturalists on outdoor days, to leadership and governance. Participation looks different for everyone, as families’ contributions are tailored to fit their availability and skills. For all, however, it’s the shared values of community and support that make The Bridge School a school home for students and adults alike.

Come Get to Know The Bridge School

There are several opportunities coming up to get to know our community:

Free! May 2nd Play Date & Open House 10 am-12 noon

Free! Weekly Kaleidoscope Play & Learn Tuesdays 10 am for ages 0-5 with caregiver

Free! Pride Family Book Club at White Center Library 4th Thursdays 4:30-5:30

Free! Find us and kid-center activities at the White Center Spring Fling Sat. May 9th

Attend our Spring Musical Theater performance of A Kid’s Life Friday, May 29th, 6 pm, or Saturday, May 30th, 2 pm, at Fauntleroy Church. Purchase tickets here. Kids 0-4 free with an adult ticket.

We thank The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary for choosing to advertise the school by sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news on WSB. Interested in joining our sponsor team? Please email WSBAdvertising@wsbsales.com for information – thank you!