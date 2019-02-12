SCHOOLS: Wednesday plans announced

(updated 8:10 am) The decisions:
DISTRICTS
Seattle Public Schools – closed Wed.
Highline Public Schools – closed Wed.
Vashon Island SD – closed Wednesday
INDEPENDENTS/PAROCHIAL/OTHERS
Explorer West Middle School – closed Wed.
Westside School – closed Wed.
Holy Rosary – 2-hour late start, doors open 10:15, no AM BASE or AM preschool
Holy Family Bilingual School – closed Wed.
Seattle Lutheran HS – OPEN Wed., 10:30 am start
Hope Lutheran – OPEN Wed. but no before-school care
Our Lady of Guadalupe – closed Wed., conferences canceled (reschedule for Thurs. openings)
Summit Atlas – closed Wed.
Kennedy Catholic HS – closed Wednesday
COLLEGES
South Seattle College – both West Seattle and Georgetown campuses closed Wed.
Seattle Colleges‘ other campuses – 11 am start Wed.
University of Washington – 9:30 am start Wed.
Seattle University – open Wed.
PRESCHOOLS AND DAY CARES
Cometa Playschool: Open Wed.
A Child Becomes Preschool – late start for AM classes Wed. (9:15), regular start for PM
Fauntleroy Children’s Center – closed Wed.
Bright Horizons/West Seattle – open 10 am Wed.
WorldKids School – all locations open Wed., Seattle normal start, Edmonds 2 hours late
