SCHOOLS: Wednesday plans announced

(updated 8:10 am) The decisions:

DISTRICTS

Seattle Public Schools – closed Wed.

Highline Public Schools – closed Wed.

Vashon Island SD – closed Wednesday

INDEPENDENTS/PAROCHIAL/OTHERS

Explorer West Middle School – closed Wed.

Westside School – closed Wed.

Holy Rosary – 2-hour late start, doors open 10:15, no AM BASE or AM preschool

Holy Family Bilingual School – closed Wed.

Seattle Lutheran HS – OPEN Wed., 10:30 am start

Hope Lutheran – OPEN Wed. but no before-school care

Our Lady of Guadalupe – closed Wed., conferences canceled (reschedule for Thurs. openings)

Summit Atlas – closed Wed.

Kennedy Catholic HS – closed Wednesday

COLLEGES

South Seattle College – both West Seattle and Georgetown campuses closed Wed.

Seattle Colleges‘ other campuses – 11 am start Wed.

University of Washington – 9:30 am start Wed.

Seattle University – open Wed.

PRESCHOOLS AND DAY CARES

Cometa Playschool: Open Wed.

A Child Becomes Preschool – late start for AM classes Wed. (9:15), regular start for PM

Fauntleroy Children’s Center – closed Wed.

Bright Horizons/West Seattle – open 10 am Wed.

WorldKids School – all locations open Wed., Seattle normal start, Edmonds 2 hours late

206-293-6302 text or voice – thanks!