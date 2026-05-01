DEAL: Not registered for Loop the ‘Lupe yet? Early-bird discount pricing ends tonight

(WSB file photo from Loop the ‘Lupe)

Five weeks from tomorrow, Seattle’s only obstacle-course 5K – and three other events – descend on Walt Hundley Playfield for the fun(draiser) known as Loop the ‘Lupe, on Saturday, June 6 (with co-sponsors including WSB). Coordinator Brian Callanan wants to ensure you know that if you’re thinking of participating but haven’t registered yet, today is a great day to do it: “Today is the last day for our early bird pricing deal for Loop the ‘Lupe! Participants can save up to 20% compared to race-day prices if they sign up before midnight. Teams of 4+ save even more, so get your crew together and GET IN THE LOOP!” If the obstacle course doesn’t interest you, your other Loop the ‘Lupe options include a 5K Fun Run, a Kids’ Dash, and a walk geared toward seniors. Proceeds benefit work Our Lady of Guadalupe does in the community. Go here to register now!