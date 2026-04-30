Universal health-care event featuring mayor set for West Seattle in May

A statewide organization campaigning for universal health care is coming to West Seattle for its next major event.

The organization Whole Washington will gather supporters for a gala at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, May 16. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is scheduled to be one of the guest speakers, as is State Rep. Shaun Scott.

It’s expected to be an opportunity to learn more about the status of the campaign – actually campaigns, according to the Whole Washington website, including a push for a ballot initiative in 2028.

One of the supporters who told us about the event points out that ticket sales are closing this Saturday, so if you have interest, you’ll want to decide soon about whether to attend.