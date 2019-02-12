VIDEO: Briefing on city services during ‘historic challenge’ from record-setting snow

1:19 PM: Again today, Mayor Durkan gathered city department heads at the Emergency Operations Center for updates on how their teams are dealing with the “historic challenge” – as Seattle Public Utilities general manager Mami Hara described it – of providing service after record-setting snowfall. Above is Seattle Channel video of the briefing.

Hara’s department is of particular interest since West Seattleites with Monday solid-waste pickups are now eight days overdue. She reiterated what was announced online this morning – no residential pickups today, but once they resume, Monday customers are a priority. Today some crews are making some multifamily/commercial pickups where “accessible,” but the conditions on most residential streets aren’t safe yet. She also said there will be a free dropoff period at transfer stations for the most-overdue customers – that info is now updated here. Others who spoke included the heads of SDOT, City Light, Parks, Human Services, and the Fire Department, whose Chief Harold Scoggins urged everyone to maintain “situational awareness” to stay safe until this all clears out. Many words of thanks for residents’ patience and help, too. (You can also see a city multidepartment update here.)

2:51 PM: Waste Management – the city’s contractor – is now saying it expects to pick up Monday AND Tuesday customers tomorrow.