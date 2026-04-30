FOLLOWUP: West Side Wall will indeed return

(Photos courtesy Desmond Hansen)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

One month after we reported on the paintout of the “West Side Wall” murals on the west and north sides of the CVS store lot south of The Junction, the art wall’s comeback is confirmed.

That’s the word this morning from West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen, who had overseen the project to permit artists – himself included – to use the extensive retaining wall as a canvas. This was all approved by the lot’s previous tenant, Rite Aid, as we reported in 2023. Since then, the store has been taken over by CVS, to whom somebody complained to the city, which told CVS it had to go, and since CVS had no knowledge of the artist’s agreement with Rite Aid – it wasn’t in writing – away it went.

Once Hansen found out, as he told us when we talked for the March 31 WSB story, he vowed to do whatever it took to bring back the “West Side Wall.” He said CVS was supportive, and they indicated the same thing when we contacted a corporate spokesperson. Now, it’s official: “We have official permission to continue painting at the ‘West Side Wall’ now. So we are planning a painting mini-festival for mid to late May to reboot and kick it off officially.”

Hansen is also hoping to crowdfund for more signs like this:

And he told us via email that he’s already done preparation work

“We are very excited that the city and CVS have been so apologetic and supportive. Any comments, questions or concerns can be emailed to westsidewall26@gmail.com

Soon we will organize a gofundme campaign to cover the costs of making more signage and if we raise enough we will possibly be able to establish a couple garbage cans for repeat disposal of any paint cans and litter. I personally spent 3 days down there revitalizing the wall [top photo], pulling weeds and landscaping. I filled 27 bags with yard waste and rented a U-haul to take it all to the dump.”

(We also noticed while passing through the area that some advance art is already painted halfway down the alley.)