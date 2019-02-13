SCHOOLS: Thursday plans

(Updated 6:15 pm) The Thursday announcements have begun. We’re adding as the info comes in.
(WSB photo: Gatewood Elementary, late afternoon)
DISTRICTS
Seattle Public Schools – 2 hours late Thurs. Buses on snow routes. No preschool or Head Start.
Highline Public Schools – 2 hours late on Thursday. Alternate bus stops.
Vashon Island SD – 2.5 hours late Thurs. Buses on emergency routes.
INDEPENDENT/PAROCHIAL/OTHERS
Holy Rosary – 2 hours late Thurs., no AM preschool or BASE
Holy Family Bilingual School – open Thurs., BASE at 7 am
PRESCHOOLS/DAY CARES
Fauntleroy Children’s Center – 2 hours late Thurs.
More to come. 206-293-6302 with additions – text or voice – thank you!
