SCHOOL CLOSURES/CHANGES: Seattle Public Schools now closed for today, and other updates

As the snow continued overnight, some changes and additions so far this morning. We’ll continue adding to this list:

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Closed today (update from last night’s announcement)

HIGHLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Closed today (update)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: Closed today, all classes/activities canceled (update)

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL: Closed today, no BASE

HOPE LUTHERAN SCHOOL: Closed today

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL: Closed today

HOLY FAMILY BILINGUAL SCHOOL: Closed today

KENNEDY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: Closed today

Also:

FAUNTLEROY CHILDREN’S CENTER: Closed today

LEARNING WAY DAY CARE/SCHOOL: Closed today

Earlier announcements are in our coverage from last night but we suspect there’ll be more changes. Please call/text us with additions at 206-293-6302.