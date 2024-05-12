Invitation for middle- and high-schoolers interested in robotics

We’ve told you before about the Skunk Works Robotics club, serving West Seattle and beyond. There’s an Info Night coming up this week for middle- and high-school students interested, with Skunk Works one of two clubs involved; they asked us to publish this invitation:

Skunk Works Robotics and Tekerz Robotics invite you to an info night on May 16, from 6-8 pm. They are looking for students who will be in grades 8-12 next year to join their competitive robotics teams. Skunk Works began competing in 2007 in FIRST FRC, while the High Tekerz got their start in 2011. Both teams build 125-lb robots that compete on a field about the size of a basketball court.

Competitive robotics teams aren’t only for prospective programmers and engineers! Our teams also need students interested in business and marketing fields like graphic design, writing, social media, photography, and outreach. We also utilize data analytics to determine game play strategy.

Yes, programming, cad design, wiring and shop are also VERY important to creating a competitive robot and we welcome students interested in those areas to visit as well!

If you are interesting in attending please fill out the attached form for further information regarding the location and program. Thank you and we hope to see you there!

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to recruitment@skunkworks1983.com