COUNTDOWN: 1 week until West Seattle 5K!

(2023 photo by David Hutchinson)

One more look ahead before the weekend ends … next Sunday (May 19) brings the West Seattle 5K> to Alki! It’s the season’s first big 5K, presented by the West Seattle High School PTSA to raise money for WSHS. The morning starts with Alki and Harbor Avenues closing to vehicle traffic around 8 am, then:

8:30-9:15 am: Day-of-event registration

9:10 am: Pre-race warm-up

9:30 am: 5K Run/Walk starts

8:30 to 11:30 am: Visit our sponsor booths and enjoy student music

You can register online right now, or register in person at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) the day before the WS5K (noon-5 pm Saturday, May 18). The start/finish line next Sunday is near 61st/Alki. See you there!