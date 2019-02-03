West Seattle, Washington

04 Monday

34℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: The first flakes fall

February 3, 2019 3:10 pm
|      14 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

3:10 PM: Thanks for all the reports! We’ve seen some of the first light snow ourselves, traveling on Roxbury after leaving a meeting. We’ve also seen evidence that SDOT has been out treating the roads. More coverage to come!

3:28 PM: We’re in The Junction and it’s a steady snow shower. Not yet sticking.

3:44 PM: In south Morgan Junction, it’s sticking on cars and planting strips/yards. Getting similar reports in comments and via Twitter from other areas.

4:32 PM: Continuing to snow lightly. The updated forecast projects about an inch tonight, maybe another inch tomorrow morning. We’ll be watching weather and traffic (roads are bare and wet now – see cameras here) throughout the night and into the morning – if you see something we should know about, our 24/7 hotline (text or voice) is 206-293-6302.

Share This

14 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: The first flakes fall"

  • AlkiJames February 3, 2019 (3:14 pm)
    Reply

    Snowing at sea level on Alki

  • just wondering February 3, 2019 (3:19 pm)
    Reply

    Snowing at top of Charlestown hill!

  • miws February 3, 2019 (3:26 pm)
    Reply

    Snowing in South Delridge. —Mike

  • AlkiJames February 3, 2019 (3:29 pm)
    Reply

    Nice graph of temperature drop.

  • first signs of snow February 3, 2019 (3:31 pm)
    Reply

    i was up on whidbey this am and by noon it was snowing in full force and sticking in clinton near the ferry dock. as i drove south and home to ws, the falling snow became rain and then dry pavement.  it’s now clearly snowing but not yet sticking on pigeon point.

  • Stuart February 3, 2019 (3:41 pm)
    Reply

    Really coming down in the junction- Hudson and 42nd 

  • AMD February 3, 2019 (4:00 pm)
    Reply

    It seems like it’s getting lighter already (at least in WC).  A section of walkway where snow was firmly sticking 20 minutes ago is now starting to melt and less snow is falling.  It feels like a race against sunset, but this might not be so bad after all.

  • ~misfitwitch~ February 3, 2019 (4:01 pm)
    Reply

    Getting nice coverage on my balcony at 35th and Morgan. Tried to let one of my cats go out on it, but got a big NOPE..lol

  • Kristina February 3, 2019 (4:06 pm)
    Reply

    Sticking near WS Nursery!

  • West Seattle Hipster February 3, 2019 (4:08 pm)
    Reply

    Hopefully SDOT is on the ball and has the de-icing trucks out tonight.

  • anonyme February 3, 2019 (4:40 pm)
    Reply

    Hooray!!  Love this.  Thought we weren’t to be blessed with snow this winter, but here it is.  This former Michigander couldn’t be happier.

  • just wondering February 3, 2019 (4:40 pm)
    Reply

    What a way for the new tunnel to be inaugurated!  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.