Bridge project in the spotlight at next Admiral Neighborhood Association gathering

(Admiral Way Bridges from Fairmount Avenue, via Google Maps Street View)

Yet another transportation project of note is in the wings for West Seattle – the Admiral Way Bridge (really two bridges) earthquake-strengthening project. When the Admiral Neighborhood Association has its next gathering this Tuesday (7 pm May 14), an SDOT rep will be there to talk – and answer questions – about it. ANA’s preview of the gathering also notes, “You will also hear updates from the team leaders of our upcoming events and ways in which you can volunteer … AND you’ll also witness the unveiling of the next chapter of a Summer favorite.” This is an in-person event at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), all welcome.