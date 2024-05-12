West Seattle, Washington

Bridge project in the spotlight at next Admiral Neighborhood Association gathering

May 12, 2024 6:48 pm
(Admiral Way Bridges from Fairmount Avenue, via Google Maps Street View)

Yet another transportation project of note is in the wings for West Seattle – the Admiral Way Bridge (really two bridges) earthquake-strengthening project. When the Admiral Neighborhood Association has its next gathering this Tuesday (7 pm May 14), an SDOT rep will be there to talk – and answer questions – about it. ANA’s preview of the gathering also notes, “You will also hear updates from the team leaders of our upcoming events and ways in which you can volunteer … AND you’ll also witness the unveiling of the next chapter of a Summer favorite.” This is an in-person event at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), all welcome.

