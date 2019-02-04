TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER/MORE: Snowy West Seattle Monday updates

(SCHOOL INFO: Local closures/changes are ALL LISTED HERE)
5:53 AM: Snow continued overnight. We’re under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 am. Here are key links/updates for starters:
Transit/other transportation (updated 6:55 am)
METRO: All buses on snow routes – info here
RIDE2: Canceled today
HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: Open
WATER TAXIS: Some West Seattle runs canceled; all Vashon runs canceled
SDOT WINTER WEATHER MAP: See it here (shows treated/plowed routes)
SDOT TRAVELERS’ MAP: The map we regularly feature
OUR TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Cameras particularly relevant to WS and vicinity
Other changes (updated 7:10 am)
No residential solid-waste pickup today, per Seattle Public Utilities – full details here
Seattle Public Library facilities that usually open at 10 will open at noon (Southwest, Admiral)
King County offices/services 2 hours late, Elections closed
We’ll keep adding to those lists and add incident etc. info below as the morning continues.
6:47 AM: Metro has sent two alerts about Route 37, saying the 5:48 and 6:44 trips didn’t run this morning. As noted above, all buses are on snow routes. And it’s still snowing.
6:53 AM: Just in via text – WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI CANCELLATIONS: Because of high winds at Seacrest, the 6:50, 7:25, 8, 8:35, 9:10 runs have been canceled.
7:11 AM: We’re continuing to add to the lists above as info comes in – cancellation of residential trash (etc.) pickup for today is the latest change. Overall, in terms of getting around, remember that side streets generally are NOT plowed/treated – Michael reports the ones he’s been on are VERY icy – this is NOT the typical Seattle snow situation where the snow is followed almost immediately by warmer weather.
