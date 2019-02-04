West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER/MORE: Snowy West Seattle Monday updates

February 4, 2019 5:53 am
(SCHOOL INFO: Local closures/changes are ALL LISTED HERE)

5:53 AM: Snow continued overnight. We’re under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 am. Here are key links/updates for starters:

Transit/other transportation (updated 6:55 am)
METRO: All buses on snow routes – info here
RIDE2: Canceled today
HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: Open
WATER TAXIS: Some West Seattle runs canceled; all Vashon runs canceled
SDOT WINTER WEATHER MAP: See it here (shows treated/plowed routes)
SDOT TRAVELERS’ MAP: The map we regularly feature
OUR TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Cameras particularly relevant to WS and vicinity

Other changes (updated 7:10 am)
No residential solid-waste pickup today, per Seattle Public Utilities – full details here
Seattle Public Library facilities that usually open at 10 will open at noon (Southwest, Admiral)
King County offices/services 2 hours late, Elections closed

We’ll keep adding to those lists and add incident etc. info below as the morning continues.

6:47 AM: Metro has sent two alerts about Route 37, saying the 5:48 and 6:44 trips didn’t run this morning. As noted above, all buses are on snow routes. And it’s still snowing.

6:53 AM: Just in via text – WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI CANCELLATIONS: Because of high winds at Seacrest, the 6:50, 7:25, 8, 8:35, 9:10 runs have been canceled.

7:11 AM: We’re continuing to add to the lists above as info comes in – cancellation of residential trash (etc.) pickup for today is the latest change. Overall, in terms of getting around, remember that side streets generally are NOT plowed/treated – Michael reports the ones he’s been on are VERY icy – this is NOT the typical Seattle snow situation where the snow is followed almost immediately by warmer weather.

  • Morning commute February 4, 2019 (6:21 am)
    C lines seem to be MIA from Morgan Junction and South. Waited 25 min and nothing, OBA time kept changing. Finally caught a chained up 116 that came by.

    • Brayton February 4, 2019 (6:41 am)
      Haven’t seen a single bus on California for quite some time. 

      • Paul February 4, 2019 (6:51 am)
        I’m on a C that went down California. Arrived at the Junction about 6:45 am. Bus is moving relatively slowly, but no problems. 

  • Mike February 4, 2019 (6:38 am)
    Anyone know if the West Seattle Bridge, I90 or I5 were plowed or salted? 

  • Jamma February 4, 2019 (6:40 am)
    Lower bridge was closed for over 20 min (about 10 min ago 6:25) There was a boat at first, but seemed to pass without issue; bridge didn’t reopen. Not sure if it’s still closed there were a few buses lined up waiting for the bridge to open up.

  • Chris February 4, 2019 (6:46 am)
    Wondering if there will be trash, etc pickup today in West Seattle

    • WSB February 4, 2019 (7:05 am)
      Canceled. Added to list of changes above.

  • AdmiralDon February 4, 2019 (6:53 am)
    Drove the tunnel this morning.  Nice.after all that waiting.

  • m February 4, 2019 (7:08 am)
    Just back from downtown. Around Lake Union, almost pure ice beneath the snow. Side roads here in North Admiral area, also very icy.

  • NH February 4, 2019 (7:10 am)
    No 56 or 57 has been seen. A man at the stop with me has been waiting since 6:15. No alert.

  • Brian Engler February 4, 2019 (7:21 am)
    FYI, I just saw a front wheel drive car lose traction on Alaska while heading uphill towards the Junction (and then slowly away from it.)  Unless you have 4WD I’d avoid it between 46th and 44th Ave.

  • Paul February 4, 2019 (7:21 am)
    Downtown, the streets are slushy and slippery in the Pioneer Square/International District area. Sidewalks are mostly covered in snow that is getting compacted and a bit slippery. Travel with care and watch your step.

