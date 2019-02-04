TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER/MORE: Snowy West Seattle Monday updates

(SCHOOL INFO: Local closures/changes are ALL LISTED HERE)

5:53 AM: Snow continued overnight. We’re under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 am. Here are key links/updates for starters:

Transit/other transportation (updated 6:55 am)

METRO: All buses on snow routes – info here

RIDE2: Canceled today

HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: Open

WATER TAXIS: Some West Seattle runs canceled; all Vashon runs canceled

SDOT WINTER WEATHER MAP: See it here (shows treated/plowed routes)

SDOT TRAVELERS’ MAP: The map we regularly feature

OUR TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Cameras particularly relevant to WS and vicinity

Other changes (updated 7:10 am)

No residential solid-waste pickup today, per Seattle Public Utilities – full details here

Seattle Public Library facilities that usually open at 10 will open at noon (Southwest, Admiral)

King County offices/services 2 hours late, Elections closed

We’ll keep adding to those lists and add incident etc. info below as the morning continues.

6:47 AM: Metro has sent two alerts about Route 37, saying the 5:48 and 6:44 trips didn’t run this morning. As noted above, all buses are on snow routes. And it’s still snowing.

6:53 AM: Just in via text – WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI CANCELLATIONS: Because of high winds at Seacrest, the 6:50, 7:25, 8, 8:35, 9:10 runs have been canceled.

7:11 AM: We’re continuing to add to the lists above as info comes in – cancellation of residential trash (etc.) pickup for today is the latest change. Overall, in terms of getting around, remember that side streets generally are NOT plowed/treated – Michael reports the ones he’s been on are VERY icy – this is NOT the typical Seattle snow situation where the snow is followed almost immediately by warmer weather.