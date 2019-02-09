ELECTION 2019: 3 more days to vote, snow or no snow

Tuesday is Election Day, snow or no snow, so if you go out tomorrow, and haven’t voted yet, you might consider a stop at the ballot box or mailbox. Ballots in West Seattle and the rest of the city have only two issues, both Seattle Public Schools levies:

*Seattle School Prop #1 (Operations Levy)

*Seattle School Prop #2 (BEX V Levy)

Prop 1 is a three-year levy, Prop 2 is a six-year levy, and each requires a simple majority to pass. Each link above takes you to official info including pro/con arguments and full measure text; for the school-by-school project list for Prop 2, go here. Voting deadline is 8 pm Tuesday; ballot dropbox locations are here; you can also send you ballot via the US Postal Service, no stamp required.