BIZNOTE: Another one on the Alki ‘closed’ list

After reporting on the permanent closure of B’s Po Boy on Alki, we received this email from Alex Piano regarding Hawks Nest West about a block west, at 2806 Alki SW:

We are sad to announce that the Hawks Nest West on Alki has been sold to new ownership. They will be changing the concept and re-branding over the next few months.

We were given an opportunity to open a new sister location close to our original Hawks Nest in the SoDo area, we had to make the tough decision to sell our Alki spot to remain viable.

We had a fun run, learned a lot and want to say thank you to all the all the local sports fans who came in and enjoyed two exciting Seahawks seasons with us! We had an awesome time and made some amazing new friends. Don’t worry, the original Hawks Nest will be around for the long haul.

We will miss West Seattle and hope to see everyone downtown for the upcoming season! We still live in West Seattle and plan to be involved in the community! Please welcome the new ownership as they are excited to be in the community!

GO HAWKS!

Hawks Nest Ownership