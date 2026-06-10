WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Three sightings

Three more readers have sent in sighting reports:

SEAVIEW #1: Lynne sent the photo above, noting, “It was being so casual that I thought it was a pet! About 5 pm walking south on 45th toward Brandon.”

SEAVIEW #2: Maybe the same one? This report is from KS:

out walking my two dogs this evening around 4:45/5 pm and we encountered a large coyote initially heading west on Findlay toward 46th Ave SW. I made a quick turn south onto 46th to avoid it, but it followed my dogs and I south down 46th for about 2 blocks. I was eventually able to cross the street and make a 180 about mid-block behind some cars & bushes and lost it. Saw at least one neighbor out filming it as I headed back up the block and plenty of other folks out walking dogs/kids etc., so passed the word along to those heading that way, but didn’t capture a photo myself as I was focused on keeping my pups safe. The coyote was traveling on sidewalks and the road, no effort to hide. It was a bit disconcerting how unafraid this individual was of the general activity level with so many cars and people out and that it seemed interested in following me – my dogs are not small (65lb retriever and 45lb mutt) and thankfully remained mostly unaware, so did not engage with it in any way. A few weeks back we saw a similar-size coyote a bit before dusk heading east on Raymond at 44th, possibly same individual?

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COYOTES ON THE LAWN: The video above was recorded at Diane‘s house near 31st/Myrtle around 4 am Monday. She wrote, “I wonder if coyotes keep moving or if they go back to the same area. It looks like they smell my cats.” The state’s coyote infosheet notes that they will often use the same den year after year, and that the availability of food (from rodents to unattended pets) can be a factor in whether they frequent a certain area.