BIZNOTE: B’s Po Boy on Alki won’t reopen

Multiple readers have sent photos of the sign that just went up in the past few hours announcing the permanent closure of B’s Po Boy on Alki. We know the time frame because we were in the area around midmorning, at which time the sign was still the one that had been up for about a week, saying the restaurant was still closed because of the weather. Previously, an early February opening was promised when B’s Po Boy closed just before Christmas, citing vacation time; the business has also been listed for sale for some weeks. B’s opened a year and a half ago, run by a couple who had moved here from Indianapolis, where they had a restaurant of the same name (which closed in late 2017). The 2738 Alki Avenue SW spot had previously been the site of Fatburger, from fall 2013 to early 2017, following Bada Bistro‘s less-than-five-month run, after two years for the Beachside Café, which in turn was the successor to Alki Bakery, a corner fixture for 25 years, until November 2010. Other Alki food/beverage closures in the past year include, west to east, Marée Bistro, Sushi Samurai, Phoenecia, Tully’s Coffee (which, as first reported here almost two weeks ago, will become Harry’s Beach House), Saigon Pho.
