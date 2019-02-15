West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: B’s Po Boy on Alki won’t reopen

February 15, 2019 3:25 pm
(Photo courtesy Tod)

Multiple readers have sent photos of the sign that just went up in the past few hours announcing the permanent closure of B’s Po Boy on Alki. We know the time frame because we were in the area around midmorning, at which time the sign was still the one that had been up for about a week, saying the restaurant was still closed because of the weather. Previously, an early February opening was promised when B’s Po Boy closed just before Christmas, citing vacation time; the business has also been listed for sale for some weeks. B’s opened a year and a half ago, run by a couple who had moved here from Indianapolis, where they had a restaurant of the same name (which closed in late 2017). The 2738 Alki Avenue SW spot had previously been the site of Fatburger, from fall 2013 to early 2017, following Bada Bistro‘s less-than-five-month run, after two years for the Beachside Café, which in turn was the successor to Alki Bakery, a corner fixture for 25 years, until November 2010. Other Alki food/beverage closures in the past year include, west to east, Marée Bistro, Sushi Samurai, Phoenecia, Tully’s Coffee (which, as first reported here almost two weeks ago, will become Harry’s Beach House), Saigon Pho.

  • Mr West Side February 15, 2019 (3:28 pm)
    Not suprised when the service was subpar.   My wife and I laughed when the bartender didnt know how to make a Pimms cup or have Pimms. UM it’s the most popular drink in New Orleans besides a Hurricane!  I’m sorry you have to at least make an effort to provide New Orleans style with passion.  This place had none of that.

  • ChefJake February 15, 2019 (4:09 pm)
    Bummer!  They had great gumbo 

  • ACG February 15, 2019 (4:19 pm)
    I miss Alki Bakery…

  • RayWest February 15, 2019 (4:19 pm)
    Too bad. I liked their food and it was nice having something different from the usual fare.  I hope they can reopen at some other location.  The Alki area is a tough business location.

  • RJB February 15, 2019 (4:27 pm)
    I miss the Alki Bakery too!!! #bringbackthebakery

  • newnative February 15, 2019 (4:34 pm)
    I liked their food and their service. That’s too bad. 

