TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Friday info, with Heat Advisory + more last days of school

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, June 12, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

A National Weather Service Heat Advisory alert is in place for 11 am Sunday to 5 am Tuesday, warning of 85- to 90-degree heat. Today, though, sunny and 70 degrees. Sunrise was at 5:11 am (earliest of the year, staying there until June 23); sunset will be at 9:07 pm.

SCHOOL’S OUT

As noted on our West Seattle-wide list, five more schools are having their last day of classes today – Tilden School (WSB sponsor), Westside School (WSB sponsor), Holy Rosary Catholic School, Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School, Hope Lutheran School.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes. Also note the summer sailing schedule stargx Sunday.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays (tonight) and Saturdays. Also: The Doc Maynard is scheduled to debut a new promotional wrap today,

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature is still not working; we’ve reported it, still no ETA for restoration. In the meantime, you can check live video for any SDOT camera via their map. State cameras are working and we do have one in the regular lineup:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

(We’ll return the regular camera lineup when the city cams are fully working again.)

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!