TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Alaskan Way Viaduct’s final morning

7:15 AM: Good morning. No incidents or transit alerts right now for our area. But the headline is – the Alaskan Way Viaduct closes permanently tonight, and Highway 99 between the West Seattle Bridge and the Battery Street Tunnel will be closed until the tunnel opens in about three weeks.

WHAT HAPPENS, WHEN: WSDOT says the Columbia Street ramp will be first to close tonight, around 9:45 pm. Also: Because a small section of the Viaduct has to be removed so the NB ramp into downtown at Dearborn can be built, Railroad Way South will be closed all weekend. (The rest of the demolition won’t begin until after the tunnel is open.) Here are the details.

7:38 AM: Still quiet. If you’re thinking of trying bicycling because of the closure – and/or because of the permanent changes ahead – another “Survive #Realign99” ride is planned tomorrow (Saturday, January 12th). Details here.

7:48 AM: Just sent by Metro via text and tweet:

Transit Alert – The first Route 21 Express to Downtown Seattle due to leave Westwood Village at 7:57 AM did not operate this morning. — King County Metro🚏🚎⚓️ (@kcmetrobus) January 11, 2019

7:52 AM: Live WSDOT traffic cam showing the spot on 99 where rampbuilding will ramp up once the highway’s closed tonight: