FOLLOWUP: One suspect in Roxbury Safeway incident has turned herself in

Just in from the King County Sheriff’s Office, word that one of the suspects in Monday’s Roxbury Safeway incident has turned herself in. Khalia Wimberly is being booked into jail, according to KCSO. She is one of two people sought after a deputy responding to a shoplifting report was hit by a car fleeing the scene. (That car, which investigators say Wimberly was driving, has already been found, too.) KCSO spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Abbott says that the deputy has a broken leg and is “resting at home comfortably.”