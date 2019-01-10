West Seattle, Washington

11 Friday

47℉

FOLLOWUP: One suspect in Roxbury Safeway incident has turned herself in

January 10, 2019 7:22 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Just in from the King County Sheriff’s Office, word that one of the suspects in Monday’s Roxbury Safeway incident has turned herself in. Khalia Wimberly is being booked into jail, according to KCSO. She is one of two people sought after a deputy responding to a shoplifting report was hit by a car fleeing the scene. (That car, which investigators say Wimberly was driving, has already been found, too.) KCSO spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Abbott says that the deputy has a broken leg and is “resting at home comfortably.”

Share This

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: One suspect in Roxbury Safeway incident has turned herself in"

  • ~Hockeywitch~ January 10, 2019 (8:04 pm)
    Reply

    Glad to hear she did the right thing.. Speedy recovery officer..

  • Question Authority January 10, 2019 (8:13 pm)
    Reply

    Another model citizen now receiving three hots and a cot for breakings laws she didn’t think applied to her, have a nice stay in the pokey on my tax dollars that I’ll gladly contribute.  Quick healing for the officer and thanks and appreciation for dealing with her ilk.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.