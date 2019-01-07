West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Big response at Roxbury Safeway after deputy hit by fleeing suspect

January 7, 2019 4:41 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

4:41 PM: Thanks for the tips about the police response at Roxbury Safeway. King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Abbott says it started as a shoplifting incident and a suspect who was being sought hit a deputy with (updated) her car. Non-life-threatening injuries. More to come.

P.S. Those are TV helicopters.

4:59 PM: More info from KCSO: “1 female suspect in custody, another female suspect intentionally struck deputy with vehicle and fled at high rate of speed.” No description yet of the vehicle/suspect they’re seeking.

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Big response at Roxbury Safeway after deputy hit by fleeing suspect"

  • Hb January 7, 2019 (4:48 pm)
    Any word on the very sizeable response around the same time with officers screaming down roxbury, 16th, olson place, into shag, and s bound on 99?

    • WSB January 7, 2019 (5:09 pm)
      Possibly related since this happened on Roxbury. Haven’t heard of anything else that was up.

    • AMC January 7, 2019 (5:30 pm)
      I saw this too… They were headed away from the direction of the Safeway though.

      • WSB January 7, 2019 (5:36 pm)
        There was a pursuit of the suspect to some point. Don’t know where or how it broke off.

  • Ws January 7, 2019 (4:50 pm)
    Is that related to the circling helicopter? 

    • WSB January 7, 2019 (5:09 pm)
      Yes, as mentioned in the story, TV helicopters were over the scene. Gone now.

  • Chanel January 7, 2019 (5:37 pm)
    This incident literally happened behind my car as I was parked at Safeway on Roxbury and finishing up a phone call in my car, about to head in. From what I gather, a carload of shoplifters came running from the store but one female did not run fast enough and was left behind by the getaway car. I did not directly see the individuals in the getaway car but the officer or sheriff’s deputy was positioned in front of the car attempting to stop the suspects from driving away and he was struck point blank by the vehicle and knocked to the side and the driver then drove off after striking the deputy. About that time, another female who was obviously with the group of shoplifters came running out as they were apparently in the process of getting away and leaving her behind. The accomplice started screaming to someone on the phone that they left her behind and then officers moved in to question or apprehend her. The deputy remained on the ground in the same position as he was struck and was overheard complaining of leg pain and inability to get back up so I believe they left him in place as a precaution. A cashier inside who witnessed it remarked that she thought his pelvis might have been shattered and that he might have had internal bleeding, but that just her impression. The whole thing was very sad and obviously didn’t need to happen. 

    • WSB January 7, 2019 (5:39 pm)
      Thank you. The preliminary word from KCSO was leg injury, non-life-threatening, but that was as the deputy was being transported. We will of course seek followup info. – TR

