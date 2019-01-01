BIZNOTE: TouchTech Systems leaves Junction space

The new year has brought a stack of business changes we’ll be reporting on as the week continues. First, TouchTech Systems has left its Junction space along the enclosed breezeway on the west side of California between Oregon and California. Still in business – just not keeping an office space, explains proprietor Brian Presser: “With our lease up for renewal, we decided that TouchTech can provide the same services without a physical presence in the Junction. We hope all of our customers that we have built relationships with over the last 11 years will continue to use us for their technology needs!” Thanks to the reader who texted us the photo of the sign in the ex-TouchTech window.