West Seattle, Washington

07 Friday

40℉

West Seattle’s Leslie Harris to serve 2nd year as School Board president

December 6, 2018 4:23 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

At last night’s Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors meeting, the board chose its leadership for the next year. Leslie Harris, the Highland Park resident who represents West Seattle and South Park, is continuing as board president. She was first elected to the board in 2015, became its vice president in 2016, then president in 2017. Rick Burke will continue as vice president, with Zachary DeWolf the board executive committee’s new member-at-large.

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle's Leslie Harris to serve 2nd year as School Board president"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.