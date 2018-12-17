West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch; first day for Ride2

December 17, 2018 7:06 am
(Is the 'low bridge' closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:06 AM: Good morning. No traffic incident or transit alerts so far for our area.

NEW SERVICE STARTS: Today is the first day that Ride2 is serving part of West Seattle, as announced last week. Here’s how it works, including where and when.

8:09 AM: Thanks to the texter who sent this pic of a Ride2 van on standby in North Delridge:

If you try it – today or someother time soon – we’d be interested in hearing from you.

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch; first day for Ride2"

  • pdid December 17, 2018 (8:02 am)
    Ride 2 takes you to transit hubs (when you live in a commuter bus desert), but what about getting back to your home again?

    • WSB December 17, 2018 (8:09 am)
      If you’re in the service area, you can get a ride back to your residence from one of those two destination points. From the info page linked above, “Ride2 in West Seattle is offered in the defined service area only, with the Alaska Junction and Seacrest Park dock as an origin or destination for all trips.”

