TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch; first day for Ride2

7:06 AM: Good morning. No traffic incident or transit alerts so far for our area.

NEW SERVICE STARTS: Today is the first day that Ride2 is serving part of West Seattle, as announced last week. Here’s how it works, including where and when.

8:09 AM: Thanks to the texter who sent this pic of a Ride2 van on standby in North Delridge:

If you try it – today or someother time soon – we’d be interested in hearing from you.