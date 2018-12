(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:15 AM: No traffic incidents or transit alerts reported for our area so far.

FOOTBALL TONIGHT: Stadium zone alert – the Seahawks play the Vikings, 5:15 pm tonight.

8:24 AM: Stalled vehicle blocking 1 eastbound lane on the bridge by Delridge.

9 AM: Trouble on NB 99 – Seneca closed at 1st for “energency utility repairs.” Metro is rerouting.