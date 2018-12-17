FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool closure continues for power-outage-damage repair

11:55 AM: As noted here over the weekend, Seattle Parks-owned Southwest Pool had to close because of damage caused during Friday night’s windstorm/power outage. The closure continues today, according to this newly posted update:

Until further notice this week, SW Pool is closed due to boiler heat exchanger damage during a power outage. A new system is being ordered Monday 12/17 and we will reopen as soon as we can.

The pool was one of 10,000-plus homes, businesses, and other buildings that lost power for hours when 50+-mph winds blew through on Friday night.

12:45 PM: Via Twitter, Seattle Parks says the pool is expected to reopen around 3 pm today. We’ll check on its status then.