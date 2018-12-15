FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool closure could last beyond Sunday

In our windstorm-followup report earlier today, we included tweeted word from Seattle Parks that Southwest Pool is closed because of a boiler problem related to the storm. Tonight, Erin Bruce from pool management sent word that the closure could last longer than the rest of the weekend:

Southwest Pool will be closed for the rest of the weekend and possibly into early next week.

Due to damage from Friday night’s windstorm, we have no domestic hot water, and cannot re-open until the problem is fixed.

We have no estimate for the repair timeline, but Parks staff are working as fast as they can to get the pool up and running as quickly as possible.