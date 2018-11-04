What’s up for your post-time-change West Seattle Sunday

(Bushtit, photographed at Lincoln Park by Trileigh Tucker)

Welcome to Sunday and Standard Time! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

VOTE! Best place to take your ballot at this point is an official dropbox, and West Seattle now has two, in The Junction and High Point. Addresses and maps are on the official King County Elections ballot-dropbox page. Your deadline is 8 pm Tuesday (November 6th).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh this week! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

‘ELECTION DAY CAKE’ SAMPLES: 10:30 am-11:30 am (time approximate), chef/cookbook author Kim O’Donnel plans to be at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market to offer samples of, and the recipe for, Election Day Cake. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

HONEY GIRL BOOKS POP-UP: 2 pm at Curious Kidstuff in The Junction, meet Honey Girl Books and Gifts proprietor Julia Douthwaite Viglione, who will answer questions about her upcoming “Write Your Story” workshop for kids as well as selling from her books/gifts line. (4740 California SW)

CAMP 2ND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm at Arrowhead Gardens‘ community room, all are welcome at the monthly meeting of the committee convened for updates and concerns about the city-sanctioned Myers Way encampment. (9200 2nd SW)

SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS: 2-4 pm at Grace Church, one-day grief-support seminar. (10323 28th SW)

AT C & P COFFEE: Choro Tocando performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, free “concert featuring oboe duets and songs from American and British musical theater.” (2306 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE NEIGHBORS FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE: 5 pm meeting, speaker, and potluck. All welcome. Details in our calendar listing. At Alki UCC. (6115 SW Hinds)

AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, Yet Another Sousa Birthday Bash with the Ballard Sedentary Sousa Band:

Kenyon Hall fans can’t get enough of this only-in-Seattle ensemble. Every year they play our favorite Sousa marches, directed by the delightfully droll Liz Dreisbach. For this occasion we eschew Root Beer Floats, opting instead for free birthday cake for all.

Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING? .Today, tonight, beyond – see it all on our complete calendar.